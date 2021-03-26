Fresh covid surge: First batch of Bollywood releases pushed back

While Roohi had made around Rs18.43 crore at last count with an impressive start thanks to the Mahashivratri holiday, crime drama Mumbai Saga is looking at first week collections of Rs13 crore, though business of both has been hit by rising cases and restrictions particularly in states like Maharashtra. Hollywood monster film Godzilla vs Kong too picked up around Rs. 6 crore on its first day alone after its release earlier this week though major contribution came from Tamil Nadu and the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh region. South India is bringing in over 60% of box office revenues of films currently with the Hindi-speaking markets faring way below potential.

