Freshworks Inc CEO Girish Mathrubootham on Wednesday announced that the company has booked 2,200 tickets across seven theatres for its employees to watch Rajinikanth's film ‘Jailer’ which hit the big screens today, August 10. He confirmed the information on his official X handle (formerly Twitter).

“2200 tickets 7 screens Freshworks employees only," Mathrubootham wrote on the microblogging site.

Notably, this is not the first time that Freshworks CEO has shown a Thalaivar film to his staffers. In 2016, the self-confessed Rajinikanth fan granted leaves to Freshworks employees for watching Kabali film on the opening day. He also did the same in 2014 when films 'Lingaa' and 'Kochadaiiyan' were released.

‘Jailer’ movie has reportedly minted more than ₹19 crores in advance bookings, according to a report published by Sacnilk.com. In India alone, the film has earned ₹12.8 crore, while it has collected ₹6.64 crore by selling 37,000 tickets in the United States, said trade analyst Manobala Vijayan.

The film marks the grand comeback of Rajinikanth after two years. A large number of fans thronged cinema halls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

'Jailer' is an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

In the film, Rajinikanth portrayed the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

The film's excitement has garnered such fervor that workplaces in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared August 10th as a holiday for employees, as earlier reported by LiveMint.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth's return following his last role in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Although Annaatthe carried significant hopes, it fell short of the anticipated box office dominance that usually accompanies the presence of the seasoned superstar.