New Delhi: Increasingly acquiring a reputation for quality cinema that also delivers box office numbers, Ayushmann Khurrana is back at the movies this week.

His romantic comedy Dream Girl co-starring Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa is an insanely funny film, says The Huffington Post. Dream Girl works best when it just wants to be a silly film with dark satirical undertones. But when it attempts to pass a broad commentary on loneliness, the results aren’t very flattering. The director doesn’t have to spell out what the film is about. The very idea of a mainstream hero playing a part where he isn’t bashing up baddies or saving the heroine but is playing a role such as Dream Girl is subversive and challenges existing notions of how masculinity is depicted in Hindi cinema.

The overriding aspect of Dream Girl is its comedy, says Firstpost. From the second half though, the film struggles with bumpy writing. The story and screenplay by Nirmaan D. Singh and Shaandilyaa himself run out of considerable steam post interval. The team does not know how to make the point they wish to put across without getting too preachy, or how to remain funny without getting flippant to the point of being mean and offensive.

Courtroom drama Section 375 directed by Ajay Bahl starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha steers clear of heavy dialogue and over-the-top characters and that's what works in favour of this film, says Filmibeat. While it does have its set of flaws, it still makes up for a well-researched, relevant and hard-hitting watch.

A certain tawdriness finds its way into this movie, which affects documentary-style realism in its staging of scenes and buttoned-down performances, says Scroll. The alleged rape that inspires events in Section 375 is replayed several times over, and photographs of the bruises on the victim’s private parts are displayed in unsettling close-ups. Khanna’s efficient performance is aided by a screenplay that leans heavily towards his point of view.

For the Hollywood fans, American black comedy horror film Ready or Not directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett starring Samara Weaving and Mark O'Brien comes to India this week. The only disappointments of Ready or Not is that isn’t more fully itself, not committing to its darkly comic side as much as it could have or offering as elaborate and nefarious a production design as the spacious house and its antique trappings promise, says The Wrap. Miscalculations aside, however, there’s a brutal wit and audacity to Ready or Not that makes it feel one-of-a-kind in an increasingly safe mainstream marketplace.

Variety magazine calls it a deranged and darkly comedic thriller, that rare horror movie capable of delivering superficial diversion alongside deep cultural critique. While it’s easy to enjoy this gripping, giallo-gruesome exercise as a kind of Gothic genre-movie pastiche — What We Do in the Shadows meets Rosemary’s Baby, with a generous helping of Clue — the subtext is rich enough to fuel reams of feminist- or film-studies essays.

Kannada sports action drama Pailwan directed by S. Krishna starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Sunil Shetty brings in all the needed masala elements, with comedy, romance, fights and emotions added in generous amounts, says The Times Of India. It is Sudeep's show all the way and he manages to entertain, both with his charm and his new lean, muscular avatar.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil comedy drama Ongala Podanum Sir, Tamil romantic comedy drama Kanni Raasi, Tamil romantic drama En Kadhali Scene Podura, Telugu action thriller Gangleader, Punjabi romantic drama Teri Meri Jodi, Bengali drama Bhalo Maye Kharap Maye, Bengali comedy drama Adda, Gujarati romantic comedy Hungama House, Gujarati dramas Teacher of the Year and Bajaaba- The Daughter.