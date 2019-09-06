Friday film wrap: ‘Chhichhore,’ ‘IT Chapter Two’ major releases of the week

Both Hollywood and Bollywood are competing for attention at movie theatres this week.

Comedy drama Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin, despite the obvious bumps, stays afloat thanks to the sincerity in its messaging, the characters and the performances, says Film Companion. The writers Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra and Tiwari stitch the screenplay like a tapestry. It’s clever but too neat. And it gets predictable very quickly. It doesn’t help that the scenarios in the film aren’t new. There is little in terms of craft to dazzle you. And the film, even when dealing with issues like ragging or the pressure to achieve, stays in a sanitized space – there is calamity but no darkness.

Zee News says the film is an obvious, all-round winner. It is a fun film with a not-too-complicated message, which fulfils the primary Bollywood objective of pleasing crowds. Despite riding cliches, it is impressively written, directed and acted out.

For the Hollywood fans, American supernatural horror film It Chapter Two directed by Andy Muschietti starring Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Andy Bean comes to India this week. Variety magazine calls it an overlong, but suitably scary sequel. This is an elaborate fun-house horror movie that springs pop-up gimmicks and boogie-boogie scares steadily enough to excuse its been-there story and self-important 169-minute running time.

The New York Post calls it an immensely satisfying, often thrilling adventure film. After lousy adaptations of his Dark Tower and Pet Sematary novels, it seemed that the prolific horror honcho had been dethroned at the movies. But don’t fret — well, actually, do fret — because It: Chapter Two is Stephen King’s silver-screen seance.

Tamil crime drama Magamuni starring Arya and Mahima Nambiar directed by Santha Kumari is an offbeat, non-commercial revenge saga that gets many things right, says The Hindu. Not only is the story narrative unique, the writing of the various characters is also well fleshed out and detailed.

Telugu romantic drama Taramani starring Vasanth Ravi and Andreah Jeremiah directed by Ram attempts to remind people about how life should be lived, says The Times Of India, the need to empathise even with animals, the need to protect our ecology, the importance in letting others live — all in a non-preachy way. It also delves deep into ‘complex’ issues like globalisation, demonetisation, ego, desire, greed, lust, hypocrisy, compassion, frustration and more.

Malayalam romantic comedy Love, Action, Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan is a romantic comedy that ensures a few laughs, says sify.com. The director has presented the settings in a colourful manner but what lacks here is a tight script. The story meanders along without a focus in between and the lack of depth in writing looms large then.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil adventure comedy Zombie, Telugu films Nee Kosam, Undiporaadhey, Darpanam, 2 Hours Love and Jodi, Kannada psychological thriller Vishnu Circle, Kannada romantic comedy Hagalu Kanasu, Malayalam comedy drama Ittymaani: Made in China, Malayalam drama Finals, Malayalam action comedy Brother’s Day, Punjabi drama Jaddi Sardar, Bengali drama Weekend E Surjoday and Bengali drama Parineeta.