Friday Film Wrap: ‘Dabangg 3’ big release of the week

NEW DELHI : It’s the Salman Khan week at the movies.

His action comedy Dabangg 3 co-starring Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha directed by Prabhu Deva is the origin story of Chulbul Pandey that nobody asked for but was given anyway, says Scroll. The movie takes a ‘best-of’ approach and rehashes lines and moments from the previous productions, and the result is about as rivetting as Chulbul’s secrets.Dabanng 3, based on a story by Khan (he has also contributed to the screenplay), makes Tubelight look inspired and gives Race 3 the stature of a neglected gem. Mind-numbingly long at 162 minutes and disjointed throughout, Dabangg 3 never does the work needed to justify its existence. The humour is as scarce as logic in a Salman Khan movie, and the scenes are arranged with the tidiness of bogies in a train-wreck.

Dabangg 3 is meant for all the Salman Khan fans out there, says koimoi.com. It might stop intriguing you at places but retains the swag throughout. Prabhu Deva owned this zone with Wanted but he’s kind of repeating himself with Dabangg 3. He still has some tricks left under his sleeves but it tests your patience.

For the Hollywood fans, American epic space opera film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker directed by J. J. Abrams starring Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac comes to India this week. The story more or less ends up in the right place, despite the threads left hanging, says Empire magazine. The fan backlash last time has been taken on-board too well; the storytelling here sputters whenever it approaches any similar chance to turn away from narrative convention and do something truly unexpected. You wish that this galaxy didn't feel so small and scared of stepping away from George Lucas' shadow.

Forbes is less impressed. The Rise of Skywalker is a bad movie and a miserable finale that serves no purpose other than to reassure adult fans of the original Star Wars that they are still the “chosen ones" of the pop culture galaxy, it says. The problem with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t just that it absolutely walks back a number of potent reveals and plot threads from the last movie, but rather that the 142-minute movie spends almost its entire running time retconning its predecessor and adding painfully conventional “plot twists" and patronizing reversals in the name of mollifying the fans who merely want to be reminded of the first three movies.

Tamil action drama Thambi starring Karthi and Jyothika directed by Jeethu Joseph manages to entertain with ample suspense and family moments, says The Times Of India. It has its moments which keep us guessing till the end – there’s an interesting twist towards the end of first half and another appealing one in the climax, too. But the slow screenplay should have had more moments to make it a proper edge-of-the-seat film.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Telugu comedy drama Prati Roju Pandaage, Telugu action drama Ruler, Kannada comedy thriller Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha, Malayalam thriller dramas Valiyaperunnal and Prathi Poovankozhy and Malayalam comedy drama Thrissur Pooran.