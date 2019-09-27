New Delhi: It’s a dull Friday at the movies in the run-up to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday next week which will see the release of Yash Raj Films’ action drama War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and multilingual period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Crime drama Kandy Twist: The Crime Story starring Adi Irani and Divya Singh directed by Shiva Rindan is evidently inspired from a lot of other movies from the crime genre and despite the stark similarities, fails to pique the audience’s interest, says The Times Of India. The actors need to hone their craft and the director sure needed some more clarity as far as his vision for this film is concerned.

For the Hollywood fans, American animation comedy Abominable directed by Jill Culton featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson comes to India this week. The New York Post calls it adorable and gorgeously animated. Like many kids’ movies these days, it also offers a potent message about the importance of kindness to rare wild animals — even mythical ones. Although the movie’s conclusion may be foregone, it’s still enjoyable getting there.

Entertainment Weekly calls it a snowy slice of familiar family fun. Abominable’s themes and arc are familiar kids’ movie fare, with only one real plot twist. But its reverent attitude toward nature and wonder is a welcome addition to the cartoon canon.

Crime drama Hustlers directed by Lorene Scafaria, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart is a classically made film about capital – sexual, social and financial, says The Guardian. What feels contemporary is the way it weaves in the impact of the 2008 financial crisis; Wall Street on its ass, seen from an upskirt vantage point. Perhaps too reliant on the structure of the original article, which tells the events in flashback, the film wraps up a little hastily. Brilliantly, though, the editing is teasing rather than explicit; Scafaria offers just enough of the girls and their bodies to get pulses racing without exploiting them or their story.

The Washington Post calls it a funny, naughty, enormously entertaining kick in the pants, promising to be an East Coast Showgirls, only to wind up a girls-rule Goodfellas, leading viewers into a vicariously thrilling underworld ruled by money, drugs, seduction and a sliding moral scale dictated by ruthless realpolitik. The film might not entirely approve of its heroines’ actions, but it clearly sympathizes with their needs and aspirations.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi films Little Baby and Main Zaroor Aaunga, Tamil action comedy Thittam Poattu Thirudura Kootam, Tamil action drama Namma Veetu Pillai, Tamil crime drama Kola, Telugu romantic drama Ninnu Thalachi, Telugu romantic comedy Rama Chakkani Seetha, Telugu romantic action film Rayalaseema Love Story, Telugu crime drama Mirror, Kannada romantic drama Kiss, Kannada horror thriller Navaratri, Kannada mystery thriller Aatakkuntu Lekkakkilla, Malayalam dramas March Randam Vyazham and Manoharam, Malayalam horror thriller OOHA, Malayalam comedy drama Ganagandharvan and Punjabi comedy drama Doorbeen.