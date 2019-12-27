NEW DELHI : The last week of the year is slightly short on the number of releases but Bollywood still has one major offering.

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani directed by Raj Mehta is a clever premise for a comedy of errors, says Scroll. It also helps that the film is grown-up and matter-of-fact about adult bodily functions and needs. The avoidable and yet seemingly inexorable slide into sentimentality bloats a narrative that works best when it stays in comic mode. Good Newwz is orthodox about the necessity of childbearing and abortion, but also speaks up for the right of women to bear children no matter who the father is. The news is mostly good for everybody concerned in the movie, expect for those who believe in abortion or adoption in the real world.

Good Newwz works best when it is being its bawdy, silly, raucous self, says The Indian Express. It dips when it veers towards bring-out-the-hankies emotion bowing to the dictum of ‘how can a Bollywood film not make you laugh and cry at the same time’.

For the Hollywood fans, American animation spy comedy Spies in Disguise directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane featuring the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland comes to India this week. The Washington Post calls it a sweetly silly satire. The humor includes enough slapstick and gross-out gags to keep the kids entertained, but there are clever callbacks and meta-jokes for older audiences to chuckle at as well. Although an early Kill Bill-tinged sequence romanticizes the pleasures of a good, old-fashioned on-screen scrap, the rest of the shrewd set pieces are about finding “a good way to stop the bad."

Better in conception than execution, Spies In Disguise never really gets the best out of its James Bond Is A Pigeon high concept, says Empire magazine. The result is entertaining while it lasts, but won’t lodge itself permanently in your memory bank.

Tamil thriller drama V1 Murder Case starring Ram Arun Castro and Vishnupriya Pillai directed by Pavel Navageethan is an interesting addition to the murder-mystery genre, but falls short of being engaging, says The Hindu. The film has simple visuals. Most of the screenplay unfolds in an investigation room, the kind that doesn’t exist in reality in our police stations. V1 would have benefited on the whole if more emphasis was provided on the deduction part of the screenplay.

Tamil drama Nan Avalai Santhitha Podhu starring Chandini Tamilarasan and Santhosh Prathap directed by LG Ravichandran has necessary elements for a 90s family drama, but the fact that we are currently two decades ahead makes it difficult for one to connect with the happenings in it, says The Times Of India. The lack of detailing and inclusion of some outdated scenes are the major reasons why the film fails to impress.

Tamil drama Pancharaaksharam starring Gokul Anand and Madhu Shalini directed by Balaji Varaimuthu is the kind of film that surprises by simply by being an engaging watch, says The Times Of India. Vairamuthu sets up the story with quick character introductions and gets into the plot. The film then picks up pace and dashes to a tightly edited and scored interval stretch.

Tamil drama Sillu Karuppatti starring Samuthirakani and Leela Samson directed by Halitha Shameem is lovingly crafted with endearing performances, aesthetic visuals and emotive music that superbly complement the perceptive writing, says The Times Of India.

Kannada adventure comedy Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava directed by Sachin Ravi is a treat for not just Shetty fans, but those who like cinema to be a wholesome intelligent exercise, says The Times Of India. There are a lot of guns blazing and a maverick protagonist ready to welcome those who opt to watch the film.

Marathi romantic comedy Rom Com starring Vijay Gite and Kishore Kadam directed by Gorakh Jogdande offers nothing new by way of story, says The Times Of India. This one should be watched only if you are a fan of the genre and don't mind a tried and tested formula unfolding on the screen.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil drama Udhay, Telugu romantic comedy Software Sudheer, Kannada drama Baddi Magan Lifeu, Marathi drama Dandam and Bengali romantic drama Robibaar.