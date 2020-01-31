Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala directed by Nitin Kakkar steers clear of chest-thumping melodrama and old-school moralizing, says Firstpost. The content is mostly flippant with a few meaningful moments punctuating an easy-breezy coming-of-age story about a modern Indian family. Khan is charming and funny, and takes the jokes about middle age head on. It is a role tailor-made for him, and he plays it with glee. Alaya makes an assured debut.

With a perfect cast in place, Kakkar, working with an adapted screenplay and dialogue by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, spins a delayed coming-of-age yarn that is often hilarious and insightful about men who insist on being men, says Scroll. Jawaani Jaaneman deftly maintains its breezy tone throughout its 119-minute duration, and except for a late-reel weakening of resolve, straightens out its swaggering hero with minimum fuss and maximum fun.

Gul Makai directed by H.E. Amjad starring Reem Shaikh is a tedious trudge, says Scroll. The film doesn’t even attempt to flesh out its young heroine. We are promised a biopic and instead we get a hack job about an overwrought teenager, her saintly father, evil terrorists with carrot-coloured beards who stack assault weapons alongside their copies of the Quran.

Happy Hardy and Heer starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann directed by Raka may not disappoint those with no expectations, says Pune Mirror. Reshammiya’s performance with and without the turban is about tolerable. That he’s present in almost every frame, means that you must be a diehard HR fan to sign up for this one.

For the Hollywood fans, American action comedy Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, directed by Abdil and Bilall, comes to India this week. It is a lavishly conventional cop movie and a comedy of cranky fast camaraderie, says Variety magazine. It’s a Mexican-drug-cartel thriller in the vein of the “Sicario" films, with a weirdly personal twist. It’s an over-the-top Bruckheimer highway-chase-and-gigantic-gun-and-exploding-hacienda blowout. That it works at all is a testament to how even an entertainment rooted in this much formula extravagance can now seem comfortingly old-fashioned.

Jojo Rabbit directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson is a polarizing but potently funny film, says Rolling Stone. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry — sometimes at the same time. But love or hate Jojo Rabbit, it’s damn near impossible to shake.

The Gentleman starring Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant directed by Guy Ritchie is ultimately satisfying because it all pieces together seamlessly in the end, so stick with it, says The New York Post. Ritchie also injects more wit than that of your average action comedy.

Action drama The Rhythm Section directed by Reed Morano starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown dark is a broody and unexpectedly human payback thriller, says Variety magazine. On paper, the rest of the film seems fairly routine: a series of setpieces against a revolving backdrop of glamorous international locations. We’ve seen it in movies like Atomic Blonde, Red Sparrow and La Femme Nikita. But what sets The Rhythm Section apart is the simple matter of identification.

Tamil romantic drama Maayanadhi starring Abi Saravanan and Venba directed by Ashok Thiagarajan and Sami Rajalingam is a problematic message film with weak writing, says Film Companion. For the moral of the story to work, at least emotionally, we needed to be shown that the two people are indeed making serious mistakes in their thinking, that they deserve to be punished. But, except for a few dialogues, we don’t really know what they’re thinking.

Tamil action comedy Dagaalty starring Santhanam and Rittika Sen directed by Vijay Anand tests our patience, thanks to underwritten characters and a hardly engaging screenplay which has some bizarre moments, says The Times Of India.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil action drama Vanmurai, Tamil comedy drama Naadodigal 2, Telugu action drama Choosi Choodangane, Telugu crime thriller Aswathama, Kannada films Ramana Savari, Nigarva, Love Mocktail, Dinga, Kaanadante Maayavadanu and Namo, Malayalam movies Anveshanam, Kattu Kadal Athirukal, Gauthamante Radham and Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, Punjabi action drama Gandhi Fer Aa Gea, Bengali drama Jethay Poth Bekechhe, Marathi films Kaaal and Choricha Mamla, Gujarati comedy drama Luv Ni Love Storys and Chhatisgarhi drama Johar Chattisgarhi.

