Friday Film Wrap: ‘Laal Kaptaan’ competes with a bunch of small releases

New Delhi: It’s a crowded but dull week at the movies.

Epic action drama Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij directed by Navdeep Singh is a hollow period drama with nothing interesting to say, says The Huffington Post. With a wafer-thin plot (inspired by the Battle of Baxar) whose payoff hinges on the big reveal, Laal Kaptaan attempts to amp up suspense and tension but stunningly fails to sustain either. Within its first hour, the proceedings get dreary and dull, the imagery repetitive, and the dialogues increasingly banal.

There are flashes when you feel the film will finally say something important, but then it lapses back into stodgy set-pieces which go on and on, says The Indian Express. The plot, such as there is, doesn’t hold, making the characters struggle for relevance.

Comedy drama Life Mein Time Nahi Hai Kisi Ko starring Rajneesh Duggal and Krishna Abhishek directed by Manoj Sharma has no one theme that the filmmaker has stuck to, says The Times Of India. He totally depends on Abhishek’s comic talent, but the problem is, the writing fails and the jokes fall flat, giving him little or no scope to create laughable moments on screen.

Yaaram starring Prateik Babbar, Siddhant Kapoor and Ishita Raj Sharma directed by Ovais Khan is a film made with the right intentions but suffers from faulty execution, says Filmfare. The film's screenplay, direction and editing all needed more work. In its present state, it looks like an amateur theatre production. It's trying to say and do the right things but the faulty writing waylays the attempt.

P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar directed by Manoj Tiwari starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Mishra and Girish Kulkarniis one of those movies that has its heart in the right place, but tries to fit in too many causes, thus failing to render justice to even one, says The Times Of India. The cat-and-mouse chase is long, even overambitious at times, and exhausting to sit through.

For the Hollywood fans, American dark fantasy adventure film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil directed by Joachim Rønning, starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Sam Riley comes to India this week. Variety magazine says the earlier Maleficent was directed by a visual effects supervisor, Robert Stromberg, who focused on building out the film’s garish rococo world to the detriment of anything resembling elegant storytelling. Here, Rønning takes the reins, and the results are only marginally more coherent, while remaining every bit as overcrowded in terms of the fairy-tale universe in which it takes place.

Despite all the star-power, Maleficent 2 is a bit weak, and it runs out of narrative steam before the halfway mark, says The Guardian. The main problem is that the film gradually collapses, as if in a sort of storytelling entropy, into a final battle – like an awful lot of MCU movies. What began as a visceral contest of personalities, with actors given interesting or funny things to say or do, becomes a big CGI warfare scene.

British historical period drama Downton Abbey directed by Michael Engler starring Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael has an insistent moxie, gradually winning over a willing audience member with just the right mix of English schmaltz and genuine wit, says Vanity Fair. It’s doing a job on you, but it’s doing it well.

Tamil drama Bow Bow starring Master Ahaan directed by S Pradeep Kilikar tests patience due to lack of an engaging screenplay, says The Times Of India. Though some scenes are decently portrayed, with cinematography and music aiding it, the dearth of appealing sequences makes it a tedious watch.

Kannada drama Gantumoote starring Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi directed by Roopa Rao is high on the emotional quotient, says The Times Of India. Rao's tale has a few sensual undertones, but these are all sensitively handled and that is what impresses the most. The music adds to the narrative. Performances by Teju Belawadi and Nischith Korodi are on point and both of them impress.

Several releases this week have not inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi films Ghost and Officer Arjun Singh IPS, Tamil thriller Kaaviyyan, Telugu films Sarovaram, Malli Malli Chusa, Krishna Rao Supermarket, Operation Goldfish and Raju Gari Gadhi 3, Kannada films Savarna Deergha Sandhi and Bharaate, Malayalam movies Thelivu, Edakkad Battalion 06 and Safe, Marathi romantic comedy Rom Com, Punjabi comedy drama Ardab Mutiyaran and Gujarati crime thriller Raghu CNG.