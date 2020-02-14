New Delhi: The Valentine’s Day weekend is throwing up a bunch of new movie releases with filmmakers particularly cashing in on the romantic genre.

Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is a hollow exercise in indulgence, an objectively tacky film that gives way to a lot of unintentional laughs, says The Huffington Post. It reinforces same old stereotypes we thought we were done enduring. Other than the career or love quandary the female character faces, the film equates sex with impurity. If nothing else, Ali’s films have always carried a certain slickness and appear technically polished. However, Love Aaj Kal has surprisingly amateur treatment. The editing is choppy, never allowing the narrative to settle into a rhythm, while some shots are composed in a manner that makes the drama resemble an inept film school project.

https://www.huffingtonpost.in/entry/love-aaj-kal-movie-review-sara-ali-khan-and-kartik-aryans-film-is-a-colossal-disaster_in_5e45a1c0c5b67894f80d8322

NDTV is more impressed, calling it an audacious, if flawed, ode to love as a quest for happiness and self-realization that often triggers conflicting emotions and unsettling impulses but never fails to enrich the soul. There is a touch of old-world magic to the film although the emphasis is squarely on a modern couple learning from a pair from a generation ago how to heal themselves. If you get it, you'll absolutely love Love Aaj Kal. If you don't, it might all feel like a meandering mess.

https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/love-aaj-kal-movie-review-sara-ali-khan-keeps-you-glued-kartik-aaryan-is-erratic-but-earnest-3-stars-2179959

For the Hollywood fans, American supernatural horror film Fantasy Island directed by Jeff Wadlow starring Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell and Portia Doubleday comes to India this week. Like the TV show, the film cuts between subplots that follow visitors to the island through their customised experiences, says the Sydney Morning Herald. Ingeniously, each plot evokes a different genre: glossy romance, war movie, “torture porn" a la Saw, and bromantic comedy in the vein of The Hangover. The answer is delayed as long as possible, but whatever logic is operating is of a plainly surreal kind. Events bypass the usual laws of time and space, yet all the plots appear to play out in close physical proximity, bleeding into each other without warning. https://www.smh.com.au/culture/movies/fantasy-island-not-quite-the-stuff-of-dreams-20200213-p540fw.html

Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule directed by Ashwath Marimuthu starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan is endearing, says The Hindu. It is a pleasant, non-fuzzy take on modern-day relationships, even though it offers very little space for physical intimacy.

https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/oh-my-kadavule-movie-review-an-endearing-romcom-exploring-a-second-chance-at-love-life/article30810657.ece

Tamil romantic comedy Naan Sirithal starring Adhithya Venkatapathy and Iswarya Menon directed by Raana has the required ingredients for a popcorn entertainer, but is still under-cooked, says The Times Of India. Most of the comedy scenes fall flat and you don’t get enough reasons to empathise with the protagonist’s condition.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/tamil/movie-reviews/naan-sirithal/movie-review/74128351.cms

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil mystery thriller Day Knight, Telugu romantic drama World Famous Lover, Telugu romantic comedy Life Anubavinchu Raja, Telugu drama Oka Chinna Viraman, Kannada films Navarathna, Thundhaikal Sahavasa, Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, Saagutha Doora Doora, Light Aagi Love Agide, Demo Piece, Gadappanna Circle, Gift Box, Marathi comedy drama Vikun Taak, Marathi drama Prawaas, Punjabi romantic drama Sufna, Bengali mystery thriller Biddhrohini, Bengali romantic thriller Love Hate Dhoka, Bengali romantic drama Love Aaj Kal Porshu and Gujarati comedies Safalta 0KM and Affraa Taffri.