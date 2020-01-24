Friday Film Wrap: ‘Panga,’ ‘Street Dancer 3D’ big releases of the week

Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D' Souza and starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva, couldn't be more predictable with its plot and messaging but in these politically turbulent times, it's heartening to see a film that puts peace and harmony above xenophobia, says Firstpost. Sadly though, Street Dancer 3D has nothing new to offer — even the choreography and the dance sequences seem familiar if you've seen Indian reality shows. It's a breezy film that goes by rather quickly, but don't expect any nuance or depth.

D’Souza has tried to mix some great dance choreography with real world concerns and while the film's heart is in the right place the two subjects don't exactly mix well together, says Filmfare. At places, it feels like we're watching two films. And that kind of derails the narrative and takes the attention away from dance.

Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta is a not-to-be-missed gem, says NDTV. The intelligently scripted, deftly directed and well-acted sports drama is peopled by characters who are easy to relate to. Unlike average Bollywood films of the genre, Panga does not ever strain credulity even when one might feel that it could have done with a little more momentum. The deliberate pacing ultimately does no harm. It, in fact, keeps the audience from taking their eyes off the crux of the tale.

What it lacks in depth or surprise, Panga's slice of life makes up for in its gentle depiction of everyday struggles and pleasantries, lending it a consistently warm fuzzy feeling, says rediff.com. It doesn't preen in idealism as much as surround itself with positivity and decency.

For Hollywood fans, science fiction animation comedy A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon directed by Will Becher and Richard Phelan starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour and Rich Webber comes to India this week. Empire magazine says the film is packed with visual gags, sci-fi nods and witty wordplay. Like any Shaun outing, it skews very young — the comedy is mostly slapstick silly and energetic explosions of primary colour.

Biographical drama Judy, directed by Rupert Goold and starring Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, is a captivating account of singer Judy Garland’s final London concert run, says The Guardian. This is a thorough workout for Zellweger’s talents. It’s not the kind of transformation in which the actor disappears into the character, like Marion Cotillard’s Edith Piaf. Zellweger and Garland coexist symbiotically on the screen, in a kind of magic-eye illusion of a performance that flips back and forwards between the two.

Tamil thriller drama Rajavukku Check, starring Cheran and Srushti Dange and directed by Rajkumar S, is a half-decent thriller that fails to live up to the potential of its plot, says The Times Of India. There are clever ideas, but they remain just that and never come together satisfyingly as an emotionally impacting narrative.

Telugu action thriller Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja and Payal Rajput directed by Vi Anand is a routine revenge drama, says mirchi9.com. There is much run-of-the-mill content and finally, a twist that feels needless and unnecessary.

Malayalam action comedy Shylock starring Mammootty and Meena directed by Ajay Vasudev is a pure mass entertainer, with the formula of a typical masala movie, including a special dance number, says The Times Of India.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Tamil films Psycho and Taana, Kannada movies Naanu Matthu Gunda, India vs England, Krutha, Gadinaadu, Khakii and Navelru..Half Boiled, Malayalam films Cochin Shadhi At Chennai 03, Kottayam and The Kung Fu Master, Marathi romantic drama Miss U Miss, Marathi biographical drama Shaheed Bhai Kotwal, Bengali films Dwitiyo Purush, Inspector Dawood and Michhil and Punjabi romantic drama Jinde Meriye.

Share Via