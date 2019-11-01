New Delhi: The host of movie releases flooding audiences last week for Diwali have been followed by few options in theatres this Friday.

Ujda Chaman directed by Abhishek Pathak starring Sunny Singh and Maanvi Gagroo is a bunch of missed opportunities despite a meaty premise, says News18. An oddball romance between two unlikely partners would have proved a far better bet for Ujda Chaman than focusing on the list of socially embarrassing situations premature baldness can cause. This could have been one of those rambunctious rib-tickling comedies, but alas, it turns out to be as much a retro-fit as a toupee on a bald head.

NDTV says the film scrapes the bottom of the barrel in search of inspiration - and laughs - but fails to find the roots that it needs to attain proper plumage. The fluffy, fusty comedy drama about a young man grappling with a receding hairline and dwindling marriage prospects is delivered without wit and warmth, making it not just unfunny and tiresome - its two fours feel like four - but also frequently cringeworthy.

American science fiction action film Terminator: Dark Fate directed by Tim Miller starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger is a movie designed to impress you with its scale and visual effects, says Variety magazine but it’s also a film that returns, in good and gratifying ways, to the smartly packaged low-down genre-thriller classicism that gave the original Terminator its kick. The new movie earns its lavish action (and its emotions, too), because no matter how violently baroque its end-of-days vision, its storytelling remains tethered to the earth.

Historical drama The Current War directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult is an absorbing biopic that never quite snaps into focus, says Vulture. It is visually lucid but thematically scattershot. Alternating current might be a fine principle for lighting the world, but movies require a current that’s more direct.

American Christian drama Overcomer directed by and starring Alex Kendrick is a preachy Evangelical saga, says Variety magazine. It’s a drama that affects sensitivity while nonetheless operating as a blunt instrument. Its one-note sermonizing should help it appeal to its target audience, but those not already in the fold will likely be left unmoved.

Telugu comedy Meeku Maathrame Cheptha starring Tharun Bhascker and Abhinav Gomatam directed by Shammeer Sultan is an entertaining ride, says an early review by The Times Of India. Bhascker delivers an earnest performance while Gomatam does a stupendous job as his friend. The film lags a bit right before the interval though.

Bengali drama Kedara starring Rudranil Ghosh and Kaushik Ganguly directed by Indraadip Dasgupta is the kind of film that is bound to make you smile, feel nostalgic, and look into the corner of the soul that is still a child, says cinestaan.com. Dasgupta has chosen an exceptional subject and tells his story with surreal execution.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Telugu crime thriller Dandupalyam 4, Kannada drama Star Kannadiga, Kannada romantic thriller Ranganayaki, Kannada crime thriller C++, Malayalam crime drama Under World, Malayalam horror thriller Akasha Ganga 2, Marathi dramas Shri Ram Samarth and Khari Biscuit, Punjabi action thriller Daaka, Bengali romantic drama O Bandhu Amar and Bengali drama Buro Sadhu.