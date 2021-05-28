NEW DELHI: The much-awaited special episode of classic American sitcom FRIENDS streaming on ZEE5 in India, failed to impress too many fans and critics since its debut on May 27.

The show bringing together the six lead characters along with special guests like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, and Lady Gaga, among others, has been termed everything from ‘empty’ to ‘pointless’, not bringing up any truly revealing anecdotes.

Created by Warner Bros, the episode is streaming on HBO Max internationally though the service is not available in India.

“Friends: The Reunion is a piece of streaming content that exists to reinforce its own existence, a special for a special’s sake. It’s a way for a big company to capitalize on popular IP it owns and can’t reboot in any other way. It’s fat-free red meat for fans, tasty and inconsequential," said a review on the American news site, Vox.

NPR (National Public Radio) said it would be unrealistic to hope this would be a special that could truly focus on what's different now, compared to the end of the show. “They were never going to talk about all of it, even though it's all true: The show's legacy has only grown more complicated as its overwhelming whiteness and dated deployments of gay panic and transphobia have not prevented it from gaining new fans on streaming," the review said.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, FRIENDS aired on American television network NBC from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004, lasting ten seasons. The series is now available for Indian audiences on Netflix and it frequently features in the Top 10 row.

However, Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses and platforms at Zee, was pleased with the audience response to the episode in India. “We are extremely delighted to note the response that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ received on ZEE5," he said, adding that the reunion episode notched up over a million views on the day of launch.

“We feel extremely proud to have played a part in understanding and serving the cult-loyal audience of the show, by streaming it across millions of screens. Consumer delight and seamless user experience, have been an integral aspect of our approach across platforms and this step reinstates our commitment towards our viewers and partners," Goenka added.

