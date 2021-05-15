NEW DELHI : The first teaser for the reunion special of American sitcom Friends, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, has been launched, revealing that the episode will premiere on Warner Bros’ streaming service HBO Max on 27 May. HBO Max is not available in India currently.

The makers have also announced that the guest list for the episode includes celebrities such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Friends aired on American television network NBC from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004, lasting ten seasons. Now available for Indian audiences on Netflix, it frequently features in the Top 10 row.

To be sure, WarnerMedia Entertainment may have given India a miss when it launched HBO Max in the US last May but the company may bring the platform to the country soon.

“If you want to be a strong global player, you have to be strong in Asia-Pacific. In India, we don’t have the scale that we want and where we have to be. In order to get there, the workhorse will be HBO Max," Gerhard Zeiler, head of international, WarnerMedia had said last September in a fireside chat at the APOS Summit 2020, an event curated by Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific. Zeiler did not elaborate on details of the launch.

While Warner already has a foothold in countries such as China and Japan, in 10 years, the company wants 70% of its revenue coming from international markets as opposed to 30% currently, he had added.

