NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated special episode of classic American sitcom FRIENDS that started streaming on ZEE5 this May will now have its television premiere on 1 August.

The one-and-a-half-hour special will air across 12 ZEE channels including Zee Café, &flix, &PrivéHD, Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, &Pictures HD, &xplorHD, Zee Marathi HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Bangla HD, Zee Kannada HD and Zee Keralam HD.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, FRIENDS aired on American television network NBC from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004, lasting ten seasons. Now available for Indian audiences on Netflix, it frequently features in the Top 10 row. The reunion is available to stream on ZEE5 in India. Globally, it aired on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia that is currently unavailable in India.

Apart from the lead cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the real-life unscripted celebratory episode also featured a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

“It brings us immense joy to present the Indian TV premiere of FRIENDS: The Reunion. It’s a show that has stood the test of time, grown in popularity, its iconic moments passed on through generations as it truly reunites friends and peers to spend quality we-time together," Kartik Mahadev, business head, premium channels, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said adding that back in the early 2000s, Zee Café was amongst the first few English GECs (general entertainment channels) and FRIENDS grew in its popularity in India with it.

