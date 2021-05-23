NEW DELHI : Fans of classic American sitcom FRIENDS could be in for much relief as the special reunion episode will be available to stream on ZEE5, the OTT (over-the-top) platform owned by media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in India. Globally, the show will air on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by WarnerMedia that is currently unavailable in India.

Earlier, this month, Warner had launched the first teaser for the reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, revealing that the real-life unscripted celebratory episode will premiere on 27 May.

FRIENDS: THE REUNION will also feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

"We are extremely excited to bring ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘FRIENDS’ is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement adding that fans across regions and languages can enjoy the episode from the safety of their homes.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, FRIENDS aired on American television network NBC from 22 September 1994 to 6 May 2004, lasting ten seasons. Now available for Indian audiences on Netflix, it frequently features in the Top 10 row.

Last week, WarnerMedia announced a merger of its entertainment, sports, and news assets with Discovery Inc’s non-fiction, international entertainment and sports businesses that media experts say could create a new global streaming giant to challenge incumbents like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

