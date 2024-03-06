From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's movies with highest box office earnings
Janhvi Kapoor has been making her mark on Bollywood with her performance in movies ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’ attracting praise from viewers as well as critics.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently been seen at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar. Kapoor, who is all set to come with the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', also recently met the former Indian men's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.