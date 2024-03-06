Active Stocks
From Dhadak to Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's movies with highest box office earnings

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Janhvi Kapoor has been making her mark on Bollywood with her performance in movies ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’ attracting praise from viewers as well as critics.

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to come with the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. (ANI)Premium
Janhvi Kapoor is all set to come with the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. (ANI)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently been seen at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar. Kapoor, who is all set to come with the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', also recently met the former Indian men's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Kapoor shared pictures with the couple, catching eyeballs across social media. Before that, at the pre-wedding function, Kapoor shared a reel of her shaking a leg with American pop star Rihanna on the song "Zingaat" from Janhvi's debut film "Dhadak".

"This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye," Kapoor captioned the video.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making her mark on Bollywood with her acting. Her movies ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’ attracted praise from viewers as well as critics.

Here are Janhvi Kapoor's highest grossing films to date:

Dhadak: Released in 2018, this movie marked the entry of Kapoor in Bollywood. She appeared in the lead role in Dhadak along with Ishaan Khatter. It was a remake of the famous Marathi movie "Sairaat".

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie collected 74.19 crore in India. Overseas, it collected a total of $2.60 million.

Roohi: Released in 2021, it was Kapoor's first Horror-Comedy movie. Actors like Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma were featured in the movie, with Kapoor. It grossed 27.45 crore in India, according to Box Office India. Overseas, it collected a total of 31.45 crore.

Mili: Released in 2022, this movie was a remake of 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. It was produced by Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor. The movie featured Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Kapoor was the lead in the movie. It collected 2.24 crore in India, according to Bollywood Hungama. Globally, the collections were 3.49 crore.

Apart from these movies, some of her movies were released on OTT platforms. ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ was released on Netflix. Another movie, ‘Bawaal’ was released on Amazon Prime.

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 02:03 PM IST
