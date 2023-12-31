From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to ‘Main Atal Hoon’, list of films to look forward to in 2024
Joaquin Phoenix will return as Joker in 2024, while a biopic on Bob Marley and the Hindi film Main Atal Hoon are also set to release.
Mean Girls, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Inside Out 2 are among the highly anticipated films of 2024.
Joaquin Phoenix will be returning to the screen as Joker-one of the cult characters in the cinematic world in 2024. Besides, a biopic on legendary Jamaican singer Bob Marley will be another surprise for cine lovers that will release in 2024. In the Hindi film industry, one of the much-awaited films that is set to hit the screens in January would be Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon. Besides, the critically acclaimed film Hera Pheri's third franchise is expected to hit the screens in 2024. South Indian industry's film Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2 will again entertain its fans in 2024.