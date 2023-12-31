Joaquin Phoenix will be returning to the screen as Joker-one of the cult characters in the cinematic world in 2024. Besides, a biopic on legendary Jamaican singer Bob Marley will be another surprise for cine lovers that will release in 2024. In the Hindi film industry, one of the much-awaited films that is set to hit the screens in January would be Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon. Besides, the critically acclaimed film Hera Pheri's third franchise is expected to hit the screens in 2024. South Indian industry's film Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2 will again entertain its fans in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of films to look forward to in 2024: Mean Girls The high school comedy film is coming to the big screen in 2024 with a new cast and more songs. The iconic teen film is an adaptation of Tina Fey’s Broadway musical from the 2004 film Mean Girls. Mean Girls will be released worldwide theatrically on January 12, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kung Fu Panda 4 The popular Kung Fu Panda franchise is set to release its 4th part in March 2024. In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po is set to become the new spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

Inside Out 2 The Academy Award winner, the film Inside Out's second part is set to hit the screen in 2024. The film's trailer is already out and is scheduled to release on 14 June 2024. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black are reprising their roles as Joy, Sadness, and Anger, respectively. Tony Hale and Liza Lapira have joined the cast as Fear and Disgust. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim The War of the Rohirrim centers on the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan, a character from the appendix of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The film is most likely to be released during the fall of next year.

Dune: Part Two Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's film Dune: Part Two is expected to release in March 2024. As per the trailer of the film, Chalamet will return as Paul Atreides, battling against the betrayers who attacked his family and uniting with Chani, played by Zendaya.

Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds-led MCU movie Deadpool 3 is set to hit the screens in July 2024. Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine even though that character died in 2017’s Logan.

Joker: Folie à Deux Joaquin Phoenix is all set to surprise his fans in 2024 with his Joker character in October. Joker: Folie à Deux is reportedly over double the budget of Joker, as the production cost is apparently a huge $150 million.'

Bob Marley: One Love Hollywood is paying tribute to the legacy of the famous singer with the film Bob Marley: One Love which will focus on his life and career. The film is likely to be released on 14 February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Main Atal Hoon This is a biopic about former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that will be released on 19 January 2024. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of the former PM.

Merry Christmas The romantic thriller film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will hit the big screens on 12 January. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the Merry Christmas trailer has received a positive response.

Hera Pheri 3 Cult comedy film Hera Pheri will be back with its third installment in 2024. However, this time John Abraham will replace Akshay Kumar in the film. The film's other two leading characters played by Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will remain as it is. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpa 2: The Rule Pushpa 2: The Rule, the anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Sky Force Akshay Kumar's starrer film Sky Force is reportedly based on true events and will be released on 2 October 2024. As per an old post by Akshay Kumar, the film Sky Force is about India's first and deadliest airstrike.

