From Kantara to The Kashmir Files - 5 Indian films in Oscars qualification list
Five Indian films are in the Oscars longlist - which means they will now be voted upon by Oscar members and stand a chance for nomination.
Five Indian films may be headed to the Oscars this year, under major categories including 'Best Picture' and 'Best Actor'. The development comes mere weeks after Gujarati film Chhello Show was shortlisted in the Best International Film category and RRR's catchy 'Naatu Naatu' was shortlisted in the 'Best Original Song' category.
While their inclusion in the qualification list does not guarantee a nomination, films such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty's Kantara are now under consideration for the coveted Academy Awards.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of 301 feature films that will now be voted upon by Oscar members and stand a chance for nomination. According to reports, the 9,579 eligible voting members will be filling out their ballots by January 17. The nominations will be announced on January 24.
“Big announcement: The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in the first list of The Academy . It’s one of the five films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema," tweeted Agnihotri.
He noted that actors Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Anupam Kher have all been shortlisted under the best actor category. The film had incidentally collected over ₹200 crores at the box office.
"Thanks to the jury at Golden Globes for nominating RRR movie in two categories. Congratulations to the entire team…Thanks to all the fans and audience for your unconditional love and support through out," tweeted SS Rajamouli whose blockbuster Telugu epic action drama film is also on the list.
Meanwhile, Kannada film Kantara has made it to the Oscars qualification list in the ‘Best Picture and ’Best Actor' categories. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the blockbuster had minted ₹400 crores at the box office worldwide last year.
Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was previously announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.
India's 'Oscars list' also features films such as 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'.
(With inputs from agencies)