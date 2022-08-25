From music to movies, T-Series plays on

The music opened doors to movie success. As Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd, points out, several entertainment industry players have realized that the cost of acquiring music through film soundtracks is far too high, without significant returns in the short term. That’s where T-Series has an edge. Co-production of films helps monetization through emerging revenue streams such as digital sales and overseas release. “As a value proposition, music rights only pay off in perpetuity, over a period of many years. On the other hand, licensing film rights can pay off through satellite and digital sales within five to 10 years," Taurani says. Having worked with producers and talent closely over the years, T-Series is the best place to tap into synergies between music ownership and film production. “They already know how films are made and what goes into it. Music is a subset of the larger filmmaking process," Taurani says.