From Patna to prime-time TV, South Indian films are no longer restricting their promotions to their home turf.

Big-budget productions and even mid-scale films are aggressively chasing Hindi-speaking audiences with national campaigns, influencer-driven activations, and bilingual outreach, marking a sharp break from the once-localised publicity playbook.

With the Hindi belt contributing a significant chunk of box office revenue through dubbed versions, Telugu and Tamil films are now pulling out all stops—from city tours and Hindi media pushes to interactive vlogs, games, and digital collectibles. The goal is clear: to build on the success of hits like RRR, KGF, Kantara, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Released last December, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 set the tone by kickstarting promotions in markets like Patna, Bihar, before raking in over ₹830 crore from its Hindi version alone.

A new promotional playbook

“There’s a clear shift in how South Indian filmmakers and stars are approaching promotions today. Films like Thugs of Life signal a growing ambition to create nationwide appeal, with stars stepping up for city tours, national TV appearances, and cross-platform digital campaigns. This push is driven by the blockbuster success of crossover films like Pushpa, RRR, and Kantara, which proved that strategic promotions can significantly widen a film’s reach and revenue," said Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and managing director, BC Web Wise, a digital marketing agency.

Promotional strategies now go far beyond standard trailer drops and posters, Baradhwaaj added.

Innovations include regional influencer tie-ups, vernacular meme marketing, AR (artificial reality) filters, gamified reels, and pre-release content drops on music and OTT platforms. Tamil films like Leo and Jailer successfully leveraged fan-generated content and regional brand tie-ins to fuel pre-release buzz.

South Indian cinema is blending regional authenticity with pan-Indian ambition, said Bryan Louis, associate account director, White Rivers Media, an independent digital marketing agency.

“Digital innovation meets on-ground activities through interactive social media, live Q&As, and creative installations, all designed for broad appeal. High production values, influencer collaborations, and bilingual releases extend the impact further," Louis said.

From local to national

South Indian film teams are seriously levelling up their promotional game, and this reflects a growing awareness that the film’s success isn’t just about the content anymore—it’s also about the perception you build pre-release, said Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder and head of digital media at Social Pill, a digital marketing agency.

“Earlier, promotions were largely local—press meets, regional interviews, maybe a trailer event. Now we’re seeing planned national campaigns, city tours, influencer activations, high-energy launch events, and even Hindi-language media pushes," Pednekar added.

Crowd-pulling pre-release events streamed live, actor vlogs, social media takeovers, and interactive games with fans—often boosted by YouTubers or influencers—have become common. Some productions are even experimenting with NFTs, digital collectibles, and early-access events for superfans, particularly in Telugu cinema. In some cases, co-branded ads featuring actors in character just ahead of release have also been tested.

Why the shift?

Experts point to the success of RRR, Pushpa, and KGF as proof of what’s possible when South Indian films are marketed aggressively outside home states. Platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels have also created a level playing field, making language less of a barrier.

Audiences are now more willing to watch films across languages—if the hype is strong enough. As a result, even mid-scale Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films are investing in visibility from an early stage.

When filmmakers know they have a story that cuts across geographies and a cast with growing national appeal, you don’t aim for a regional release anymore, said Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency.

Moves like trailer events in states like Bihar for films like Pushpa, and actors like Unni Mukundan from Marco giving interviews in multiple languages, are part of this mindset, he added.

“Promotional budgets often range from ₹5 crore to ₹30 crore depending on the scale of the film, especially when national or international outreach is involved. Filmmakers view these investments as essential and critical to the film's success. Such investments can be viewed as high-risk spending, but the potential returns when it comes to box office collections, OTT rights, and brand associations are often justified," said Prof. Neha Yadav, Faculty of Marketing, FLAME University.