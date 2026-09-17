From niche to nationwide, smaller regional cinemas find their moment

Lata Jha
3 min read17 Sep 2026, 11:13 AM IST
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Malayalam cinema saw actor Nivin Pauly clock the biggest hit of his career so far (Bethlehem Kudumba Unit) last month that soon went on to emerge as the highest grossing film in the language as well.
Summary
Smaller regional markets like Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi are thriving post-pandemic, with films achieving record earnings. Audiences now favour authentic storytelling, aided by social media and expanded distribution, making regional cinema a significant player in the theatrical landscape.

After a couple of slow years following the pandemic, smaller regional film markets such as Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi have bounced back strongly, producing some of their biggest-ever box-office hits as increasingly language-agnostic audiences embrace authentic, relatable stories.

While Gujarati cinema's Laalo—Krishna Sada Sahaayate and Marathi cinema's Raja Shivaji became their respective highest-grossing films a few months ago, Malayalam cinema last month saw actor Nivin Pauly deliver the biggest hit of his career with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which soon went on to become the highest-grossing film in the language, surpassing Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Entertainment industry experts say these languages are no longer viewed as niche or secondary segments of the theatrical market. While the films benefit from stories rooted in Indian ethos and improved production quality, changing audience tastes are also helping them cross geographical and linguistic boundaries.

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“The trend is clearly visible, with regional cinema emerging as a strong theatrical growth driver. Audiences are responding to authentic, locally-rooted stories that also have universal emotions and strong word-of-mouth," said Ashish Misra, head of commercialization, Cinepolis India. "At the same time, social media has made it easier for regional films to build awareness organically, while wider theatrical distribution and dubbed or subtitled versions are helping good content reach audiences beyond its home market.”

While Malayalam romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has grossed over 300 crore worldwide, Gujarati devotional drama Laalo—Krishna Sada Sahaayate has earned 114 crore and Marathi historical Raja Shivaji has made 124 crore globally.

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Kamal Gianchandani, chief business planning and strategy, PVR INOX Ltd, said that audiences are becoming much more language-agnostic and are willing to watch a film if the story, performances and overall experience resonate with them. “The cinemas, quality of infrastructure, service standards, F&B (food and beverage), the whole experience that multiplexes offer is also playing its part."

Producers are also focussing on marketing and distribution to reach out to audiences across the country, Gianchandani added. He said the positive trend was that seemingly small regional film industries were emerging as markets that could no longer be ignored, with films travelling more easily across the country. The sustained success of regional films is also contributing to overall multiplex footfalls, he added.

To be sure, several reasons are driving this trend. On content, the shift is clear. These industries have stopped trying to match Hindi cinema's scale and have instead doubled down on rooted, relatable storytelling that audiences genuinely connect with, according to Sameer Munshi, chief operating officer, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

Social media has levelled the playing field when it comes to marketing. A well-cut trailer or a trending song from a Malayalam or Punjabi film now reaches audiences in Delhi or Mumbai almost as quickly as it reaches Kochi or Amritsar, and at a fraction of the marketing spend of a big-ticket release, he added.

On the distribution front, exhibitors have played an active role by expanding regional film screenings across tier-2 and tier-3 markets, as well as multiplexes in metros with sizeable diaspora audiences. Better subtitling and more flexible show timings have further helped widen their reach.

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“For decades, the assumption was that scale belongs only to Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, and that other language industries should be content with their corner. What we are seeing now is audiences rewarding authenticity over scale. When a story is rooted honestly in its culture, it travels far beyond its home market,” said Kaushik Das, founder and chief executive, AAO NXT, an Odia language streaming platform. Regional filmmakers have stopped imitating Bollywood and started trusting their own idiom, and audiences can feel that honesty, Das added.

Yet, despite the success of regional cinema, challenges persist. The biggest constraint remains scale.

Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director of entertainment financing platform CINENOW, said small-language films typically operate with lower marketing budgets, fewer screens, smaller ancillary-rights markets and less predictable demand for dubbed versions. That means the absolute revenue ceiling is usually lower even when the return on investment is excellent. The opportunity, however, is that digital discovery and nationwide multiplex distribution are gradually weakening the old assumption that a regional film must remain confined to its home state.

“Remuneration, budgets and overall economics are still largely calculated around the demand in each market. Malayalam cinema has a natural advantage in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) because of the large Malayali diaspora and a strong demand for Malayalam films there. That kind of established overseas audience is not equally available to every regional industry,” film producer Anand Pandit said. “Screen allocation can also be a challenge, especially during festival periods when large pan-India releases take up a substantial share of prime screens. So, the challenge is less about the quality of regional cinema and more about the scale at which these industries can operate,” he added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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