From Prince Harry to LeBron James, real stories are Hollywood’s rising stars
- WarnerMedia-Discovery merger among many high-profile moves bolstering streaming services’ offerings of reality TV and documentaries
Stories starring real people are attracting some of the world’s biggest celebrities, from the Obamas to Kim Kardashian, as nonfiction programming has become essential to companies aiming to build streaming services.
Unscripted shows and documentary projects tend to be cheaper to make than their scripted counterparts, offering the potential for bigger profits if they become popular. According to market-research company Reelgood, the cumulative number of reality TV shows offered on streaming services nearly doubled in the first quarter of this year when compared with 2020.
