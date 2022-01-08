From reel to real, Instagram straddles entertainment, news

Gen Zers like Ranjan are instrumental in “helping stories from the hinterland become part of urban English-speaking audience’s news diet," says Srishti, who uses only one name. She is outreach and partnerships manager at Khabar Lahariya, an independent media outlet comprising only women reporters with a special focus on stories from the UP and MP region. Three years ago, their team noticed that all media outlets were doubling down on their Instagram strategy. Soon after, Khabar Lahariya, which has garnered 13,000-plus followers on the app since starting in 2015, picked its key long-form stories, originally published in Hindi, and converted them into shorter English clips to share with the mainstream audience on the platform.