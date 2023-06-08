From TV to theatres, Japanese anime takes root in India1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Japanese anime fills a unique void in the country, appealing to not only children and teenagers but also adults
NEW DELHI : Japanese animation film Suzume, which surpassed ₹10 crore in Indian box office sales since its release in Indian theatres a few weeks ago, is building on the popularity of anime on television screens. While TV shows such as Doraemon, Shin-Chan and Naruto remain favourites, industry experts recognize that Japanese anime fills a unique void in the country, appealing to not only young children and teenagers but also adults.
