From WGA Strike’s Front Line, Late-Night Writers Speak Out

From WGA Strike’s Front Line, Late-Night Writers Speak Out5 min read 03 May 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Talks shows aren’t the center of the labor dispute, but they are the first shows to go dark. And it all comes at a fraught moment for the format.
Devin Delliquanti had jokes at the ready about the King of England’s fingers. But instead of working on those punchlines for a Tuesday-night edition of “The Daily Show," the staff writer spent the afternoon on a picket line in Midtown Manhattan with colleagues, chanting slogans and hoisting signs with messages such as “Do the write thing!" and “Miss your show, let them know!"
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×