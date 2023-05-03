From WGA Strike’s Front Line, Late-Night Writers Speak Out

When late-night talk shows from “Jimmy Kimmel Live" to “Late Night with Seth Meyers" went into reruns indefinitely starting Tuesday night, it was the first major indication to TV audiences of a work shutdown that has brought much of the entertainment industry to a halt. Members of the Writers Guild of America, which has 11,500 television and movie writers in its ranks, walked picket lines in New York and Los Angeles after contract talks ended without a deal between the union and a coalition representing the major Hollywood studios, streamers and networks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}