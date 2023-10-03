Fukrey 3 collects ₹11.69 crore on Day 5 at the box office, outperforms over the long weekend.

Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection: The multi-starrer comedy film marks the third installment in the Fukrey franchise performed well at the box office on day 5. The film raked in ₹11.69 crore based on early estimates on its fifth day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

So far, it accumulated a total of ₹55.17 crore after five days of its release.

The comedy film had a good start on release day and opened to ₹8.82 crore on Thursday, but slowed a little on Friday, where it managed to collect ₹7.5 crore. The film's box office numbers picked up again over the long weekend with a public holiday on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It raked in ₹38.54 crores over the past three days.

Also read: Fukrey 3: From 'complete waste' to 'laugh riot'; see how netizens have reacted to Pankaj Tripathi's new movie The film's cast features multiple stars including Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans.

Despite a 32.80 percent occupancy rate on Monday, "Fukrey 3" outperformed other films released on the same day, such as Kangana Ranaut's "Chandramukhi 2" and Vivek Agnihotri's "The Vaccine War."

“At 150 minutes, Fukrey 3 is fast-paced, keeps you invested not as much in the story as it does in the characters. Everything unfolding onscreen is funny for obvious reasons. But I really wish Mrighdeep Singh Lamba stuck to some clean humour and clever comic punches," HT review of the movie read.

Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: From Telugu romantic comedy ‘Kushi’ to English mystery movie ‘Sister Death’ Originally slated for release on September 7, the film release date clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Hence, it was then pushed to December 1 but since "Salaar" release was delayed ‘Fukrey’ release date was decided to be September 28.

"Fukrey 3" is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Vipul Vig, with production by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film arrived six years after "Fukrey Returns" and a decade after the first installment.

