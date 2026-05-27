Mint Explainer | What is FWICE and why has it issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?

Soumya Gupta
2 min read27 May 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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Ranveer Singh in first look announcement of Don 3.(Excel Entertainment)
Summary
A federation of cinema worker unions in Mumbai called upon its members to boycott actor Ranveer Singh. What does the federation do and why has it acted against the actor?

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a Mumbai-based group of cinema workers’ unions, issued a “non-cooperation directive” against actor Ranveer Singh, appealing to producers and filmmakers of Hindi films to refuse to work with the Dhurandhar star. The directive was the result of a failed mediation attempt between Singh and production house Excel Entertainment after the actor walked out of the film Don 3, allegedly at the last minute. What is FWICE and why are they involved? Mint explains.

What is FWICE?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is a grouping of over 30 unions of film industry workers, including the Indian Film & Television Director's Association, the Screenwriters Guild of India and highly specialized film crew unions representing camera technicians, editors, costume, makeup and hair artists and even lookalikes. FWICE was formed in 1958 with 11 such associations. They are registered, non-political trade unions formed to protect the rights of workers on film sets. Actors, producers and directors are also members, although some top stars tend not to join unions.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 fall out explained: Why did FWICE ban him?

How is FWICE involved with Ranveer Singh?

Producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, founders of Excel Entertainment, alleged that Singh backed out of their upcoming film Don 3 three weeks before shooting was to start. Singh headlined the film and the producers sought 45 crore from him as damages.

On Monday, FWICE members including president B.N. Tiwari and director-producer Ashoke Pandit told reporters that the producers approached FWICE to mediate the dispute with the actor. FWICE invited Singh to discuss the matter. However, it said Singh ignored their invitations, questioning their jurisdiction on the matter.

What action has FWICE taken against Singh?

FWICE has issued a “non-cooperation directive” against the actor. This means no member of the federation’s unions, including spot boys, camera crew and technical crew members, is to work with Singh. FWICE has asked other film industry federations to also boycott Singh until this dispute is resolved.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh-Don 3 row raises a key question: Can FWICE really ‘ban’ actors?

Can FWICE enforce such a directive?

Such directives carry no legal heft. It all comes down to what FWICE can get members to agree to collectively. FWICE is registered under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, and is empowered to negotiate wages on behalf of members, ensure working hours and public holidays are observed, and mediate disputes between members or between unions and their employers.

In this instance, the dispute could purportedly lead to loss of livelihood for many union members. Tiwari told reporters that when a film is suddenly stopped, crew members suffer the most as they lose the employment they signed up for.

“Ranveer Singh is a superstar,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean anyone is above the rules.”

Also Read | FWICE bans Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit controversy

Has FWICE done this before?

Yes. In 2019, the FWICE issued a “ban” on Punjabi singer-actor Mika Singh for performing at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan. The order was revoked after Singh apologized. Last year, the federation “banned” all Pakistani artistes following the attack on Pahalgam in Kashmir and the subsequent border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In 2016, a separate union called the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association imposed a “ban” on Pakistani star Fawad Khan and all other actors from the country following the attack on Uri in Kashmir. However, these actions can be enforced only with the cooperation of members.

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