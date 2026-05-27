On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a Mumbai-based group of cinema workers’ unions, issued a “non-cooperation directive” against actor Ranveer Singh, appealing to producers and filmmakers of Hindi films to refuse to work with the Dhurandhar star. The directive was the result of a failed mediation attempt between Singh and production house Excel Entertainment after the actor walked out of the film Don 3, allegedly at the last minute. What is FWICE and why are they involved? Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | What is FWICE and why has it issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?
SummaryA federation of cinema worker unions in Mumbai called upon its members to boycott actor Ranveer Singh. What does the federation do and why has it acted against the actor?
On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a Mumbai-based group of cinema workers’ unions, issued a “non-cooperation directive” against actor Ranveer Singh, appealing to producers and filmmakers of Hindi films to refuse to work with the Dhurandhar star. The directive was the result of a failed mediation attempt between Singh and production house Excel Entertainment after the actor walked out of the film Don 3, allegedly at the last minute. What is FWICE and why are they involved? Mint explains.
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