Why film unions have influence, not enforcement power

New Delhi: As the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdraws its informal ban on actor Ranveer Singh after his abrupt exit from Don 3, the episode has once again highlighted the limited legal authority of film industry bodies despite their significant influence over productions.
Industry experts say such bodies function solely as trade unions and pressure groups under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, not as governing or statutory bodies. While they can issue advisories or non-cooperation directives to members, they cannot legally prohibit producers, technicians, or actors from working with anyone under Indian contract or labour law.
“Such bodies lack legal enforcement power because non-cooperation directives are private trade-union actions, not state-enforced punishments under any statute,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.