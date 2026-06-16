Why film unions have influence, not enforcement power

Lata Jha
3 min read16 Jun 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Industry experts say such bodies function solely as trade unions and pressure groups under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, not as governing or statutory bodies.
Summary
While film unions play significant roles in industry dynamics, their actions remain unenforceable under contract law, showcasing the complexities of union influence in the film industry.

New Delhi: As the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdraws its informal ban on actor Ranveer Singh after his abrupt exit from Don 3, the episode has once again highlighted the limited legal authority of film industry bodies despite their significant influence over productions.

Industry experts say such bodies function solely as trade unions and pressure groups under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, not as governing or statutory bodies. While they can issue advisories or non-cooperation directives to members, they cannot legally prohibit producers, technicians, or actors from working with anyone under Indian contract or labour law.

“Such bodies lack legal enforcement power because non-cooperation directives are private trade-union actions, not state-enforced punishments under any statute,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

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The Competition Commission of India, in multiple orders, has curtailed film unions’ ability to enforce restrictive practices deemed anti-competitive under Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002, holding that unions cannot compel producers to hire only their members as this amounts to an agreement restricting supply of services, Razvi added.

Emails sent to FWICE, Cine and TV Artistes Associations (CINTAA) and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association remained unanswered.

Major legal challenges in such cases include operational complications, but remain unenforceable with unions lacking jurisdiction to adjudicate contractual disputes or award damages under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908.

“However, when such interventions or directives result in an industry-wide ban or boycott resulting in a restriction on a person’s right to pursue a profession, then it could be challenged before a court of law,” said Adhiraj Harish, partner, D.M. Harish & Co. Such directives could be considered as being violative of the fundamental right to practice any profession guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has interpreted the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution to include the right to a livelihood.

Such bans can be treated as an industry-wide agreement in restraint of trade and are therefore subject to legal scrutiny under Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act.

Operational leverage

Industry experts say film industry bodies perform an important institutional function in maintaining industrial discipline, safeguarding the welfare of their respective constituents.

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Ankit Sahni, partner at Ajay Sahni & Associates, said such organisations play an important role in regulating internal conduct among members, mediating disputes, addressing safety and wage concerns, and acting as pressure groups in cases involving payment defaults or alleged professional misconduct.

Over the years, they have called strikes, issued non-cooperation directives, and negotiated minimum wage structures, according to Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of Odia platform AAO NXT. These actions have historically had real on-ground impact. A non-cooperation directive, for instance, can make it very difficult for a production to assemble a crew, which is significant leverage.

However, they do not exercise sovereign powers and cannot assume the role of courts, tribunals or regulatory authorities. "Their decisions derive legitimacy primarily from consensual membership arrangements and industry practice, not from legislative mandate,” Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India said.

While they may issue advisories, recommend non-cooperation measures or impose internal disciplinary consequences upon members, any action perceived as arbitrary, disproportionate or violative of principles of natural justice is liable to invite judicial scrutiny, Kumar added.

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The dynamics are somewhat different in southern film industries, where associations often operate in closer coordination and derive additional influence from longstanding political and social networks.

Producer Anand Pandit said their role is better understood as a representative body rather than a regulatory one. “The industry itself has become far more complex over the years. Producers, artists, technicians, unions and streaming platforms often view the same issue differently. Bringing those perspectives together is not always easy, which is why discussion, negotiation and industry-wide dialogue continue to play an important role,” Pandit added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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