1 min read

Advance booking for Gadar 2 is soaring, with over 1,37,894 tickets sold so far. The film is expected to have a massive opening.Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's film sells 1.37 lakh tickets for Day 1; advance booking bigger than SRK’s Pathaan at single screens

The advance booking of Gadar 2 is skyrocketing. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has been achieving remarkable milestones in terms of advance booking figures. As per analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has so far sold 1,37,894 tickets sold tickets for its inaugural day 1. Speaking of booking status in the three national chains - PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, the day has recorded 1,05,300 so far for Day 1. Moreover, he further noted that the advance ticket sales are fantastic in mass circuits and single screen properties. Another film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a tweet on X also noted that the advance booking of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer at B&C tier single screen is even bigger. He further noted that the advance booking is also bigger than SRK's Pathaan. Also read: Rajinikanth's fans seek divine favour for new movie 'Jailer', hold special ceremony at temple He wrote, “#Gadar2 advance booking at B &C tier single screens is even BIGGER than #Pathaan Such advance booking at SS has not been witnessed in years.. #SunnyDeol has taken us back to 90’s again"

Earlier, report by Bollywood Hungama also added that the advance booking ticket sales could go to 2,00,000 plus ticket sales by Thursday night. Speaking of the 1st day collection, the report further claimed that the film is confirmed to take the second biggest opening of the year after Pathaan.

Some media reports have state that the film could see a massive opening of ₹20- ₹25 Crore. Citing trade insiders, a report by DNA said the film could see ₹25 crore net on its first day, however, it can even go more than ₹30 crore.

Gadar 2 is set to release on 11 August along with OMG 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9. The three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.