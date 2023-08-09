Gadar 2 is set to release on 11 August along with OMG 2. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9. The three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}