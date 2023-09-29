Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 , directed by Anil Sharma, has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a bid to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, however, still has to beat another SRK blockbuster - Jawan - to claim the crown.

Gadar 2 has minted ₹524.75 crore in India. Now, if you are wondering how - with that number - the sequel managed to beat Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan which earned ₹543.09 crore in the domestic Box Office, here comes the twist.

The entire collection for Gadar 2 came from its Hindi version as that was the only language it had been released in. Pathaan, on the contrary, was released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned ₹524.53 crore from Hindi shows whereas ₹18.56 crore came from the other two versions.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 is dangerously close to Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster Jawan, which has earned ₹529.80 crore from Hindi shows so far even though its overall collection, in India and abroad, has gone past ₹1,000 crore.

Bollywood movies in 2023

A number of movies did incredibly well in 2023, which has been a fantastic year for Bollywood. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, earned ₹140 crore worldwide.

OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, earned ₹221.25 crore worldwide and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, earned ₹346 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: All numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

