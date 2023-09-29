Gadar 2 beats Pathaan Box Office collection, inches close to Jawan to become the highest-grossing ever in India
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and is moving ahead to beat Jawan.
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a bid to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, however, still has to beat another SRK blockbuster - Jawan - to claim the crown.
