Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 beats Pathaan Box Office collection, inches close to Jawan to become the highest-grossing ever in India

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has beaten Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and is moving ahead to beat Jawan.

Pathaan vs Jawan vs Gadar 2: Who's winning the Box Office battle?

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a bid to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, however, still has to beat another SRK blockbuster - Jawan - to claim the crown.

Gadar 2 has minted 524.75 crore in India. Now, if you are wondering how - with that number - the sequel managed to beat Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan which earned 543.09 crore in the domestic Box Office, here comes the twist.

The entire collection for Gadar 2 came from its Hindi version as that was the only language it had been released in. Pathaan, on the contrary, was released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, earned 524.53 crore from Hindi shows whereas 18.56 crore came from the other two versions.

Interestingly, Gadar 2 is dangerously close to Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster Jawan, which has earned 529.80 crore from Hindi shows so far even though its overall collection, in India and abroad, has gone past 1,000 crore.

Bollywood movies in 2023

A number of movies did incredibly well in 2023, which has been a fantastic year for Bollywood. Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, earned 140 crore worldwide.

OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, earned 221.25 crore worldwide and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, earned 346 crore worldwide.

Disclosure: All numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Sep 2023, 12:31 PM IST
