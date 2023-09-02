Hello User
Gadar 2 Box office: Ahead of SRK's Jawan, Sunny Deol's film sees drop in collection. Will it join 500 crore club?

Gadar 2 Box office: Ahead of SRK's Jawan, Sunny Deol's film sees drop in collection. Will it join 500 crore club?

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Gadar 2 box office collection on Day 22 drops, but expected to join 500 crore club before SRK's Jawan release.

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol's movie is still going strong (ANI Photo)

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 22: Ahead of SRK's Jawan release on 7 September, Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel witnessed a drop its collection on Day 22. As per early estimates, Gadar 2 minted 4.30 crore on Day 22, Sacnilk.com has reported. With this, the total collection of the film stands at 486.75 crore nett in India. During Raksha Bandhan, the film's collection picked up and showed an improvement of 71 percent, however on its Day 22, it has again seen a drop. The report also stated that the film might again see a slight gain on its Day 23 with a prediction that it might earn 6.00 crore in India nett, which would take the total collection to 492.75 crore.

With five days left for SRK's Jawan to release, looks like Gadar 2 will join the 500 crore club. Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the film has has set the ticket counters on fire. Advance bookings which opened on 1 September, the film has so far sold 150,000 tickets for its openeing day on 7 September in national chains, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Hindi feature film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", which also starred Deol and Ameesha Patel. Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army. It also features Patel, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra.

Gadar 2 also became the fastest film to beat Pathaan, Baahubali 2 to cross 450 crore. Gadar 2 had a strong start, grossing 40 crore on its August 11 release and collecting 284 crore in its first week alone. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Pathaan. In its second week, the film added another 134 crore to its earnings and is now on track to surpass the 500 crore mark in the coming days.

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST
