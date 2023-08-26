Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 15: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is still going strong at the box office as the film earned ₹7.10 crore on its third Friday on 25 August. With this, Gadar's total box office collection in India is ₹426.20 crore, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. He also added that the collection for weekend could see a jump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of Day 16 collection, Sacnilk.com has reported that the film may earn ₹12 crore net on its sixteenth day.

Earlier on 23 August, Taran Adarsh had also shared the success of "Gadar 2" on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. As the film crossed ₹400-crore mark, he said that it is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India. As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of ₹543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of ₹510.99 crore.

The film had amassed ₹284.63 crore in it's first week itself after it was released on 11 August while week 2 collected ₹134.47 crore net in India.