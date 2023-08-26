Hello User
Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 15: Sunny Deol's film inches close to 450 crore mark in India

1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:13 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 15: 'Gadar 2' continues to excel at the box office with a total collection of 426.20 crore in India.

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 15: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is still going strong at the box office as the film earned 7.10 crore on its third Friday on 25 August. With this, Gadar's total box office collection in India is 426.20 crore, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. He also added that the collection for weekend could see a jump.

Speaking of Day 16 collection, Sacnilk.com has reported that the film may earn 12 crore net on its sixteenth day.

Also Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer BO Collection: Sunny Deol's film strong on day 15; OMG 2, Jailer slowing down at box office

Earlier on 23 August, Taran Adarsh had also shared the success of "Gadar 2" on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. As the film crossed 400-crore mark, he said that it is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India. As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of 543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of 510.99 crore.

The film had amassed 284.63 crore in it's first week itself after it was released on 11 August while week 2 collected 134.47 crore net in India.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet Singh, respectively. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, Manoj Bakshi, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, and Rakesh Bedi. The film is a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was set during the partition of India in 1947.

26 Aug 2023
