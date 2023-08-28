As the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 continues its cinematic journey, the Box Office collections have been nothing short of remarkable. The film, which has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances, has managed to amass an impressive total of ₹461.05 crore.

The initial week witnessed an incredible collection of ₹284.63 crore, firmly establishing the film's popularity. In the subsequent week, although there was a 52.76% decline in earnings, the movie still garnered a substantial ₹134.47 crore.

As the film entered its third week, it exhibited remarkable resilience in maintaining its audience appeal. On the 15th day, it secured a collection of ₹7.1 crore, a modest 15.48% drop from the previous day. The 16th day proved even more prosperous, with an impressive collection of ₹13.75 crore, showcasing a remarkable surge of 93.66% in earnings.

The momentum didn't halt on the 17th day either, as the film continued to attract moviegoers, resulting in a collection of ₹16.10 crore, marking a notable 17.09% increase compared to the previous day. Maintaining its consistent performance, Gadar 2 have likely collected ₹5 crore on the 18th day, further contributing to its already substantial earnings.

Earning even ₹5 crore is significant because it comes on Day 18. Compare it with the newly-released film Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which earned ₹10.69 crore on its release day.

The movie's widespread success can be attributed to its gripping narrative and strong cast performances that have resonated with the audience. With these impressive figures, Gadar 2 firmly solidifies its position as a Box Office powerhouse and reaffirms the enduring appeal of well-crafted storytelling in the cinematic world.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it will be intriguing to observe if it maintains this upward trajectory in the days to come.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.