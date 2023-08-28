Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster movie refuses to slow down1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Gadar 2 Box Office collections reach a historic high, maintaining strong performance.
As the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 continues its cinematic journey, the Box Office collections have been nothing short of remarkable. The film, which has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances, has managed to amass an impressive total of ₹461.05 crore.