Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster movie refuses to slow down

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster movie refuses to slow down

1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Gadar 2 Box Office collections reach a historic high, maintaining strong performance.

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol's movie is still going strong (ANI Photo)

As the much-anticipated sequel Gadar 2 continues its cinematic journey, the Box Office collections have been nothing short of remarkable. The film, which has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances, has managed to amass an impressive total of 461.05 crore.

The initial week witnessed an incredible collection of 284.63 crore, firmly establishing the film's popularity. In the subsequent week, although there was a 52.76% decline in earnings, the movie still garnered a substantial 134.47 crore.

Also Read: 'Dream Girl 2' Box Office collections Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie continues strong streak with impressive numbers

As the film entered its third week, it exhibited remarkable resilience in maintaining its audience appeal. On the 15th day, it secured a collection of 7.1 crore, a modest 15.48% drop from the previous day. The 16th day proved even more prosperous, with an impressive collection of 13.75 crore, showcasing a remarkable surge of 93.66% in earnings.

The momentum didn't halt on the 17th day either, as the film continued to attract moviegoers, resulting in a collection of 16.10 crore, marking a notable 17.09% increase compared to the previous day. Maintaining its consistent performance, Gadar 2 have likely collected 5 crore on the 18th day, further contributing to its already substantial earnings.

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2; becomes fastest film to cross 450 crore

Earning even 5 crore is significant because it comes on Day 18. Compare it with the newly-released film Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which earned 10.69 crore on its release day.

The movie's widespread success can be attributed to its gripping narrative and strong cast performances that have resonated with the audience. With these impressive figures, Gadar 2 firmly solidifies its position as a Box Office powerhouse and reaffirms the enduring appeal of well-crafted storytelling in the cinematic world.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it will be intriguing to observe if it maintains this upward trajectory in the days to come.

Disclosure: All numbers have been taken from Sacnilk.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
