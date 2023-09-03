Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Sunny Deol's movie mints this amount1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:34 AM IST
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' surpasses ₹480 crore at the Indian box office, expected to breach the ₹500 crore mark soon.
Anil Sharma's sequel, "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues," featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and an ensemble cast, achieved an impressive milestone by surpassing ₹480 crores in earnings at the Indian box office on its fourth Friday.
