Anil Sharma's sequel, "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues," featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and an ensemble cast, achieved an impressive milestone by surpassing ₹480 crores in earnings at the Indian box office on its fourth Friday.

Continuing its successful run, the film added an additional ₹5.5 crores nett on its fourth Saturday, demonstrating a growth of approximately 27-30% compared to Friday. However, it's worth noting that this growth percentage was somewhat impacted by the India-Pakistan cricket match.

By the end of its fourth Sunday, the film is expected to have amassed approximately ₹492 crores. After that, it will have three more days in theaters before yielding the spotlight to "Jawan."

"Gadar 2" is poised to breach the ₹500 crore nett mark in India, either by the end of its fourth week or the beginning of the fifth week. This achievement will make it the second Hindi-language film, following "Pathaan," to join this prestigious club. The consistent successes in the Hindi Film Industry signal a strong comeback, and there are several major releases on the horizon that are set to captivate audiences. If this trend continues, it wouldn't be surprising if 2023 turns out to be the highest-grossing year for Bollywood.

In the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the character Tara Singh, portrayed by Sunny Deol, ventures into Pakistan to reunite with his son, Charanjeet, played by Utkarsh Sharma. Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Sakina. This film serves as a sequel to "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," which was set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition.