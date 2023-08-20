Gadar 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol's movie earns ₹336.20 crore; breaks record of War, Bajrangi Bhaijan1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Continuing its winning streak, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 earned more than ₹300 crore in nine days since its release. So far the movie has broken the record of Hrithik Roshan's War and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan
Sunny Deol Gadar 2 is all set to break records of many Bollywood super stars. Till Saturday, the movie has earned around ₹336 crore in India. With this, the movie has broken the earning business of War and Bajrangi Bhaijan. If experts are to be believed the movie will also surpass Bollywood blokcbusters like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘PK’, ‘Dangal',etc.
“Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER. Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangiBhaijaan [on Sat]… Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY [Sun]… Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW [Mon]… Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr. Total: ₹ 336.20 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh on Sunday.
About Gadar 2
The movie has been directed by Anil Sharma and is a prequel of Gadar which was released 22 years ago. The movie revolves around the love story of Tara and Sakeena which grew beyond borders. The movie was set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
The movie features Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel. Gadar 2 has received 6.2 ratings on IMDb. Its story continues the love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. In the movie, Tara Singh ventures across the border to rescue his son. The role was played by Utkarsh Sharma. His son was captured by the Pakistan forces. The movie is a Zee Studios production.