Continuing its winning streak, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 earned more than ₹300 crore in nine days since its release. So far the movie has broken the record of Hrithik Roshan's War and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 is all set to break records of many Bollywood super stars. Till Saturday, the movie has earned around ₹336 crore in India. With this, the movie has broken the earning business of War and Bajrangi Bhaijan. If experts are to be believed the movie will also surpass Bollywood blokcbusters like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'PK', 'Dangal',etc.

The movie earned around ₹284.63 crore in the first week of its release. On second Saturday, the movie made ₹32 crore nett India, reported Sacnilk.com. Till now, the total collection of the movie stands at ₹336.13 crore in India. Since its release on August 11, the movie has managed to please the Indian audience.

Industry expert Taran Adarsh in its latest tweet said that the movie surpassed the lifetime business of War and and Bajrangi Bhaijan on Saturday. He also predicted that the movie will cross the earning of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘PK’, ‘Sanju’ on Sunday.

"Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER. Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangiBhaijaan [on Sat]… Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY [Sun]… Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW [Mon]… Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr. Total: ₹ 336.20 cr," tweeted Taran Adarsh on Sunday.

About Gadar 2 The movie has been directed by Anil Sharma and is a prequel of Gadar which was released 22 years ago. The movie revolves around the love story of Tara and Sakeena which grew beyond borders. The movie was set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.