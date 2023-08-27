Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's film likely to cross ₹450 crore mark today. Check stats here2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Gadar 2 box office collection Day 16: ‘Gadar 2’ had amassed ₹284.63 crore in it's first week itself after it was released on 11 August and has been holding strong since then.
Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel sees an outstanding growth at the box office on its third Saturday. As per early estimates, the film earned ₹12.50 crore nett in India on Day 16, report by Sacnilk.com showed. As per the report, the total collection in India business now stands at ₹438.70 crore nett. Moreover, speaking of the film's Day 17 collection, the report added that film may earm somewhere around ₹14.00 crore nett in India taking the film to cross ₹450 crore mark.