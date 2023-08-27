Gadar 2 box office collection Day 16: ‘Gadar 2’ had amassed ₹284.63 crore in it's first week itself after it was released on 11 August and has been holding strong since then.

Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 16: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel sees an outstanding growth at the box office on its third Saturday. As per early estimates, the film earned ₹12.50 crore nett in India on Day 16, report by Sacnilk.com showed. As per the report, the total collection in India business now stands at ₹438.70 crore nett. Moreover, speaking of the film's Day 17 collection, the report added that film may earm somewhere around ₹14.00 crore nett in India taking the film to cross ₹450 crore mark.

On 23 August, Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the success of "Gadar 2" on Twitter and expressed his confidence that the film will continue to excel at the box office. He had noted that "Gadar 2" has already crossed the ₹400-crore mark and is poised to challenge the records of "Baahubali 2" and "Pathaan" in terms of box office earnings in India. As of now, "Pathaan" holds the record as the highest domestic grosser with collections of ₹543.05 crore while "Baahubali 2" boasts a lifetime domestic collection of ₹510.99 crore.

The film had amassed ₹284.63 crore in it's first week itself after it was released on 11 August while week 2 collected ₹134.47 crore net in India.

Helmed by Director-Producer Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, the movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 25 August, the makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film in the New Parliament House, New Delhi for the Lok Sabha members. The first screening​ of ‘Gadar 2’ started on 25 August at 11:00 a.m. and will continue for three days, there will be five shows every day for the Lok Sabha members in the New Parliament building. It’s the first time ever that a film will be screened for the Lok Sabha members and that itself is another huge accomplishment for the team of ‘Gadar 2.’