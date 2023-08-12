Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film becomes the second-highest opener of 2023, earns over ₹40 crore1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has got off to a flying start at the domestic box office with a net collection of around ₹40 crore on the first day, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. The report adds that Gadar 2 is expected to earn around ₹45 crore in net collections on the second day.