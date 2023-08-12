Hello User
Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film becomes the second-highest opener of 2023, earns over 40 crore

Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol film becomes the second-highest opener of 2023, earns over 40 crore

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 earns 40 crore on first day, expected to reach 45 crore on second day.

Gadar 2 has generated a lot of interest, with all opening day shows sold out. The film will compete with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, which has faced some issues with the censor board.

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has got off to a flying start at the domestic box office with a net collection of around 40 crore on the first day, according to a report by Sacnilk.com. The report adds that Gadar 2 is expected to earn around 45 crore in net collections on the second day.

Also Read| Gadar 2 reactions: Sunny Deol-starrer delivers nostalgic performance with drama, action and emotion

Film analyst Taran Adarsh also noted that Gadar 2 has collected 40.10 crore in the domestic market on the first day, making it the second highest opener of 2023. He added that unlike other films which have major contributions from national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, Gadar 2 is on a " record-smashing spree" in mass sectors and single screens.

Gadar 2 is being touted as one of the highest anticipated sequels in 2023, with Director Anil Sharma attempting to recreate the magic of the 2001 original film. The film is set in 1971 around 17 years after the events of the original film.

Tara Singh is our Hulk, says Sunny Deol:

While speaking about his onscreen character Tara Singh, Sunny Deol said (as quoted by PTI), "Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don't draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers,"

Meanwhile, Director Anil Sharma has said that he tried to maintain the ‘piousness’ of Gadar 2 in the sequel, he said, “We have maintained the piousness of 'Gadar' in 'Gadar 2'. We have shot 90 per cent of the action in real. It gave us rawness. We shot around 500 bomb blast sequences. We have used minimal visual effects in the film,"

12 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
