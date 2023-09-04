Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol’s movie beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2 to enter elite list of Top 10 Indian movies1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's movie has become the fastest Hindi movie to surpass ₹500-crore mark in India.
Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has made cinematic history. Directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie has soared past the ₹500 crore mark in India's domestic box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film's collection in India now stands at a staggering ₹501.87 crore after its fourth week.