Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has made cinematic history. Directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie has soared past the ₹500 crore mark in India's domestic box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film's collection in India now stands at a staggering ₹501.87 crore after its fourth week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Gadar 2 became the fastest movie to reach this significant milestone. It achieved this feat on its 24th day, outpacing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which took 28 days, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, which took 34 days. With this, it joins the exclusive ₹500 crore club in Hindi cinema, along with the aforementioned films.

Also Read: Sunny Deol reveals why ‘Border 2’ plans got shelved in 2015, speaks on remake plans The film, which hit the screens on August 11, seems to have caught the public's imagination, particularly in the post-pandemic era. Set in 1971, it tells the compelling story of Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who goes on a rescue mission to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma. The film also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in supporting roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond its domestic success, Gadar 2 has also made waves internationally. The film has garnered more than ₹650 crore globally, making it the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It even surpassed the earnings of Baahubali - The Beginning, which had collected ₹650 crore worldwide back in 2015.