Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol’s movie beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2 to enter elite list of Top 10 Indian movies

Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol’s movie beats Pathaan, Baahubali 2 to enter elite list of Top 10 Indian movies

1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's movie has become the fastest Hindi movie to surpass 500-crore mark in India.

Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reacts during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations with students in Mumbai on August 29, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has made cinematic history. Directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the movie has soared past the 500 crore mark in India's domestic box office. According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film's collection in India now stands at a staggering 501.87 crore after its fourth week.

Notably, Gadar 2 became the fastest movie to reach this significant milestone. It achieved this feat on its 24th day, outpacing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which took 28 days, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, which took 34 days. With this, it joins the exclusive 500 crore club in Hindi cinema, along with the aforementioned films.

The film, which hit the screens on August 11, seems to have caught the public's imagination, particularly in the post-pandemic era. Set in 1971, it tells the compelling story of Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who goes on a rescue mission to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma. The film also features Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra in supporting roles.

Beyond its domestic success, Gadar 2 has also made waves internationally. The film has garnered more than 650 crore globally, making it the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It even surpassed the earnings of Baahubali - The Beginning, which had collected 650 crore worldwide back in 2015.

The movie's earnings week by week in India tell a story of consistent success. In its debut week, Gadar 2 collected 284.63 crore, followed by 134.47 crore in its second week and 63.35 crore in its third week. On its fourth Sunday alone, the film added another 8.50 crore to its impressive tally. As per early estimates for Day 25 (4th Monday), the movie may earn 3.00 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
