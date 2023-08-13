Gadar 2 was touted as one of the most highly anticipated sequels in 2023, with Director Anil Sharma attempting to recreate the magic of the 2001 original film. The 2001 romantic-action drama 'Gadar' narrated the story of Sakina played by Amisha Patel and Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol was set in the backdrop of partition. The storyline of the film revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh driver falling in ove with a Muslim girl from Lahore's Pakistan.