Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's film earns over ₹83 crore1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Gadar 2 earned ₹43 crore on Day 1, becomes highest opening day film for Sunny Deol
Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continues to get appreciation at the domestic box office. The Anil Sharma directed film had become the second highest opner of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’.
Gadar 2 has amassed over ₹43 crores at the domestic box office on Day 2, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com stated. The film had earned ₹40.10 crore on Day 1 making it the biggest opening day for a Sunny Deool film. The fim has amassed around ₹83 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.com
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday noted that unlike other films which have major contributions from national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, Gadar 2 is on a " record-smashing spree" in mass sectors and single screens.
Gadar 2 was touted as one of the most highly anticipated sequels in 2023, with Director Anil Sharma attempting to recreate the magic of the 2001 original film. The 2001 romantic-action drama 'Gadar' narrated the story of Sakina played by Amisha Patel and Tara Singh played by Sunny Deol was set in the backdrop of partition. The storyline of the film revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh driver falling in ove with a Muslim girl from Lahore's Pakistan.
Speaking about Tara Singh, Sunny Deol earlier said (as quoted by PTI), "Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don't draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers,"