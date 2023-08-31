Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer directed by Anil Sharma, Box Office collection picked up on Wednesday, August 30, showing an improvement of 71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee Studios announced a "buy 2, get 2 tickets free" for "Gadar 2" on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 29. The promotional offer is valid till September 3.

On Raksha Bandhan, the film showed significant growth, earning approximately ₹8.75 crore, according to rough data reported by Sacnilk.com. After 20 days in theaters, the movie has accumulated ₹474.5 crore.

Gadar 2 had a strong start, grossing ₹40 crore on its August 11 release and collecting ₹284 crore in its first week alone. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Pathaan. In its second week, the film added another ₹134 crore to its earnings and is now on track to surpass the rs 500 crore mark in the coming days. It is expected to surpass Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing domestic film.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 hit film. Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel plays his love interest Sakina. The film is set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947 and follows Tara Singh as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who is captured in Pakistan.