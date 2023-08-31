Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's film picks up again with 'free tickets' offer on Raksha Bandhan

Gadar 2 Box Office collection: Sunny Deol's film picks up again with 'free tickets' offer on Raksha Bandhan

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

Gadar 2 shows significant growth on Raksha Bandhan, earning approximately 8.75 crore. It is on track to surpass 500 crore.

Gadar 2 earns 8.75 crore on Raksha Bandhan, on track to surpass 500 crore mark

Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer directed by Anil Sharma, Box Office collection picked up on Wednesday, August 30, showing an improvement of 71%.

Zee Studios announced a "buy 2, get 2 tickets free" for “Gadar 2" on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 29. The promotional offer is valid till September 3.

On Raksha Bandhan, the film showed significant growth, earning approximately 8.75 crore, according to rough data reported by Sacnilk.com. After 20 days in theaters, the movie has accumulated 474.5 crore.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Gadar 2 makers announce ‘buy 2 get 2 ticket’ offer for Sunnny Deol-starrer film

Gadar 2 had a strong start, grossing 40 crore on its August 11 release and collecting 284 crore in its first week alone. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Pathaan. In its second week, the film added another 134 crore to its earnings and is now on track to surpass the rs 500 crore mark in the coming days. It is expected to surpass Pathaan and Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing domestic film.

Also read: Gadar 2 Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster movie refuses to slow down

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 hit film. Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel plays his love interest Sakina. The film is set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947 and follows Tara Singh as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who is captured in Pakistan.

The film industry has praised Gadar 2's commercial success, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan expressing their admiration for the film's performance. Vicky Kaushal also celebrated the success of Hindi movies, including Gadar 2, as a positive sign of audiences returning to theatres and enjoying a variety of films.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.